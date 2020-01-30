CenturyLink wins Social Security network task order

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) has won a task order from the Social Security Administration as a provider on its wide area network and related services.

That order has a minimum value of $470M over a 15-year contract term.

The SSA has a dual-carrier network approach, and CenturyLink notes it won the task order with the largest scope; it's responsible for all single and dual-carrier requirements, including architecture and deployment of a 100-gigabit data replication network.

CenturyLink has been helping SSA's migration since it was named primary managed networking services provider in 2012, under the GSA's Networx program.