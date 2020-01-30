KKR & Co. Inc. Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.42 (-23.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $477.15M (-5.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KKR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.