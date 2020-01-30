Truist -6.4% after guidance helped by PAA, taxes

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) slides 6.4% as the bank's guidance leads investors to question the quality of its 2020 earnings.

FY2020 guidance reflects better-than-expected net interest income of $13.9B (vs. $13.2B consensus), driven by big purchase accounting adjustment (PAA) benefits and lower taxes, according to a note from Jefferies analysts led by Ken Usdin.

Guidance for the year's fees, operating costs, provision, and shares fall short of Wall Street expectations, they add.

Q1 guidance implies EPS of $1.05-$1.10 at midpoint of ranges vs. consensus of 98 cents, they write.

For the year, guidance implies EPS of $4.45-$4.50 at mid-point of ranges vs. consensus of $4.38.

Truist expects 2020 core net interest margin of 3.01%-3.07% and Q1 NIM of 3.01%-3.05%.

Sees net charge-offs of 35-50 basis points for the year and for Q1.

Sees average earnings assets of $405.5B-$406.5B in Q1 and $405B-$408B for the year.