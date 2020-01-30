Dow downgraded at RBC, seeing continuing commodity weakness

Dow Inc. (DOW -3.3% ) is today's biggest decliner on the Dow Jones after RBC Capital downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a $54 price target, cut from $59, saying commodity price weakness likely will persist.

RBC's Arun Viswanathan expects margins for polyethylene and methylene diphenyl diisocyanate chemical chains will persist through 2020.

The analyst notes Dow continues to show strong execution and offers an industry leading dividend yield of ~6%.

Dow's average Sell Side Rating is Neutral, while its Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish.