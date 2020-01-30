Petrobras to seek exit from Sao Paulo exchange's governance program

Petrobras (PBR -1.9% ) has asked to withdraw its participation in a program certifying good governance and limited political interference in state companies set up by Brazil's Sao Paulo stock exchange.

Petrobras was at the center of the Car Wash investigation that uncovered a sprawling corruption scheme, but the company believes it is no longer necessary to remain in the program and that its exit will not weaken its governance.

"The company continues to stand out, in recent years, for the continuous improvement of its corporate governance rules and internal controls," Petrobras says in a securities filing.

Separately, Petrobras workers say they plan to go on strike from Saturday, protesting the company's plan to close a fertilizer plant and lay off its 396 workers.