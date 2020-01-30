Stocks slide after U.S. virus transmission confirmed

Stocks bounce down again after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with Illinois public health officials, confirm the first case of person-to-person transmission of the coronavirus in the U.S.
The S&P 500 loses 0.7%, the Nasdaq falls 0.8% and the Dow dips 0.6%.
The 10-year Treasury rises further, pushing yield down almost 5 basis points to 1.54%.
Crude oil drops 2.9% to $51.79 per barrel and gold rises 0.9% to $1,589.90 per ounce.
The so-called fear index, the Cboe Volatility Index, advances 7.3% to 17.58.
Among S&P 500 sectors, communication services (-1.9%), materials (-1.7%), and health care (-1.6%) fare the worst, while utilities (+0.4%), consumer staples (+0.2%) and real estate (+0.1%) are the only sectors notching gains.
In overseas markets, the Stoxx Europe 600 closes down 1.0%, and the FTSE 100, the DAX, and CAC 40 each fell 1.4%.
U.S. Dollar Index slips 0.2% to 97.83.