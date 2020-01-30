Nevada casinos post solid month

Casinos in Nevada reported that gaming win revenue rose 5.8% in December to $1.06B.
Revenue on the Las Vegas Strip was up 4.5% during the month to $592M, while downtown Las Vegas gaming win was up 6.8% to 63.2M. Boulder casino gaming win was up 20.5% to $82.1M during the month.
Total slots win across the state was up 10.1% to $700.1M off a win percentage of 6.9%.
Games and tables win fell 1.7% to $336.9M off a win percentage of 12.7%. Baccarat gaming win was down 26%.
Nevada-related casino stocks: Caesars Entertainment (CZR -0.4%), MGM Resorts (MGM -1.4%),Boyd Gaming (BYD +1.5%), Wynn Resorts (WYNN -0.6%), Las Vegas Sands (LVS -0.1%), Full House Resorts (FLL -0.6%), Red Rock Resorts (RRR -0.1%).
Related ETF: BJK
