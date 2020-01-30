Centamin reports increase in annual gold production

Centamin (OTCPK:CELTF) 2019 gold production at its flagship Sukari mine increased by 2% Y/Y to 480,529 oz.

Generated gross revenue of $658.1M from sale of 470,020 oz of gold down 3%, at an average realized price of $1,399/oz up 10.4%.

Full-year costs of $699/oz were in line with guidance, while AISC were $943/oz.

Centamin reported a strong balance sheet with no debt, no hedging and cash and liquid assets of $348.9M

For 2020, expects Sukari to produce between 510 000 oz and 540 000 oz , with cash costs estimated at between $630/oz and $680/oz, while AISC to be between $870/oz and $920/oz.

Centamin plans to build a $37M solar hybrid power plant to reduce Sukari's carbon footprint. Construction on the plant is expected to start 2H 2020

Previously: Centamin reports Q4 results (Jan. 30)