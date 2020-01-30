World Acceptance -6.6% as Q4 misses; sees more Mexico probe costs

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) sinks 6.6% after fiscal Q3 results fall short of estimates and the company expects to continue to incur potentially significant costs related to the previously announced investigation of its former Mexico operations.

WRLD is in talks with the SEC and has proposed a resolution that would include an $8M payment, which it has accrued.

Excluding the accrual for the Mexico probe, EPS for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 fell to 29 cents from 67 cents in the year-ago quarter and was 38% lower than the consensus estimate of 47 cents.

Fiscal Q3 revenue of $147.1M rose 6.9% Y/Y and misses the average analyst estimate of $152.6M.

Q3 net charge-offs as a percentage of average net loans on an annualized basis increased to 18.1% in Q3 vs. 17.0% in the year-ago quarter.

Accounts that were 61 days or more past due rose to 7.0% on a recency basis at Dec. 31, 2019 vs. 6.0% at Dec. 31, 2018.

Q3 provision for loan losses increased to $55.2M from $48.9M a year earlier; as a percentage of total revenue, provision for loan losses rose to 37.5% vs. 35.6% a year ago.

