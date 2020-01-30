Pilbara cuts Lithium output, raises shipments

Pilbara Minerals (OTCPK:PILBF -8.4% ) gives bearish outlooks for lithium demand, on weak orders from electric vehicle makers in China.

Lithium concentrate output fell 31% sequentially to 14,711 dmt, but shipments increased 66% to 33,178 dmt; January-March shipments are expected to be in the range of 35,000-50,000 dmt.

Run-of-mine stockpiles decreased from 775,992 to 739,466 tonnes, while spodumene concentrate stocks declined from 52,450 to 25,730 tonnes.

Additionally, POSCO indicated to undertake an additional technical review at its existing demonstration plant, and further evaluate the lithium market, before obtaining final approval for a downstream JV with Pilbara.

Pilbara Minerals estimates Pilgangoora lithium project Stage 2 expansion to cost between A$220M - A$250M; current technical studies for the expansion is expected in March 2020