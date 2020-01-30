Union Gaming sees Las Vegas Sands as undervalued

Union Gaming is confident Las Vegas Sands (LVS +0.2% ) will bounce back from the coronavirus outbreak after regular travel returns to Macau.

"While there could still be some additional downward pressure on LVS and the other Macau-related equities stemming from the outbreak, we continue to believe the issue is transitory," writes analyst John DeCree.

"Ultimately, we like the valuation here for LVS given its growth pipeline in both Macau and Singapore and view the near-term issue as a buying opportunity," he adds.

Union Gaming has a Buy rating on LVS and price target of $79 vs. the average sell-side PT of $73.21.