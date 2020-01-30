Overstock's tZERO may go outside Overstock for capital this year

The CEO of Overstock's (OSTK -0.4% ) majority-owned tZERO blockchain-focused subsidiary said it "may become appropriate to approach external sources of capital in late 2020 or 2021," according to his letter to investors.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi also said the company expects trading its third digital security on the tZERO ATS, formerly called the PRO Securities ATS, in coming weeks.

Long-term pipeline of potential issuers exceeds 200; potential issuers include real estate, investment funds, technology, film, and pharmaceutical companies.

Near term, tZERO expects real estate to be a leading asset class, followed by funds and other private companies.

Targets launch of tZERO Markets in H1 2020.