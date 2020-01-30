Orocobre's Q2 revenue falls on lower lithium prices

Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF) reports a 44% Y/Y drop in Q2 revenue to $17.8M as lithium prices tumbled 49% to $5,419/tonne.

Lithium production reached 3,586 tonnes, down 5%; though sales volume increased 9% to 3,287 tonnes.

Lower prices drove gross margin down 80% to $1,310/tonne.

“We expect to see weak market conditions continuing for the first half of this year. There is potential for improved market balance in the second half,” Orocobre CEO Martin Perez de Solay

Orocobre cut its lithium carbonate sales price to maintain market share and slashed operating costs by 16%

Expects full-year production in 2020 to be at least 5% higher than 2019.

