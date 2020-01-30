Emerging markets ETFs sink into red for the year

Emerging market indices are more or less proxies for China, so they've had a rough run the past few sessions thanks to coronoavirus worry.
Chinese names make up five of the top ten holdings in the iShares Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM), and a Taiwanese name (Taiwan Semi) makes for a sixth. The EEM is off 2.4% today and now about 5% for the year.
The Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) might be even a hair more weighted to China. It's off 2.25% today and also about 5% for the year.
