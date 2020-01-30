Cogent -2% on valuation-related downgrade

MoffettNathanson cuts Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) from Neutral to Sell, saying the stock looks "extremely expensive" after the rally. Cogent has a Neutral average Sell Side rating.

Analyst Nick Del Deo says that "rapidly increasing OTT consumption is already the primary driver of Internet traffic growth, and the launch of new services is unlikely to change that trajectory or drive a material acceleration in Cogent’s net-centric revenue growth."

The analyst notes that CCOI doesn't have any "true comps" and that investors might prefer Charter (CHTR -0.3% ) and Altice (ATUS +2.4% ), which offer unlevered cash flow growth.

MoffettNathanson raises its Cogent target from $53 to $56.