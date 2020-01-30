DRDGold shares rally post trading statement

DRDGold (DRD +6.1% ) anticipates six months revenue to increase 69% Y/Y to R2.1B; and expects EPS between 47.78c and 49.22c, compared with the loss of 7.2c last year.

The boost is as result of Ergo Mining acquisition, that saw its revenue increase to R1.58B as a result of a 3% increase in gold sold and a 26% increase in the average rand-gold price received,

Additionally, in its first full period of production, its Far West Gold Recoveries operation saw revenue leap from R19.5M to R521.8M

Sales growth was slightly offset by an 18% increase in cash operating costs to R1.37B

DRD’s interim results will be published on February 12.