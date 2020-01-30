Earthstone provides 2019 operations update and 2020 guidance

Earthstone Energy (ESTE +10.2% ) estimates Q4 oil and gas sales volumes at ~1.60 MMBoe or an average of ~17,380 Boe/day up 66% Y/Y (66% oil); for 2019, estimates its annual sales volumes grew 35% to ~4.88 MMboe, beats top end of 2019 guidance by 9%

The company ended the period with $155M of undrawn capacity on a $325M senior secured revolving credit facility and a cash balance of $13.8M

Provides 2020 production guidance of 15,500-16,500 Boepd (63%-65% oil) and $160M - $170M of capital expenditures, representing 20% Y/Y increase in production and a 21% decrease in capital expenditures.