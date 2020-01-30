Valero beats Q4 estimates but refinery overhauls to curb Q1 output

Valero Energy (VLO +0.6% ) edges higher after easily beating Q4 earnings expectations, as its refineries operated at 96% utilization during the quarter and refining margins in its U.S. Gulf Coast operations jumped 16% to $1.64B.

Analysts have pointed to Valero as a major beneficiary of the International Maritime Organization's low-sulfur fuel oil mandate, and the company's "Gulf Coast results show its ability to run a cocktail of crudes including high-sulfur fuel oil which add to the earnings upside in an IMO 2020 environment," says Credit Suisse analyst Manav Gupta.

Valero says planned overhauls will cut the company's Q1 refinery utilization to ~91% of combined capacity of 3.13M bbl/day, VP of investor relations Homer Bhullar said in today's earnings conference call.

Valero's eight Gulf Coast refineries will operate at 89%-91% of their combined crude oil throughput capacity of 1.8M bbl/day, according to Bhullar.

The company continues to expect to invest ~$2.5B of capital in 2020 and to target a total payout ratio between 40%-50% of adjusted net cash provided by operating activities for the year.