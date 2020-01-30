Newcrest posts increase in December quarter production

Newcrest Mining (OTCPK:NCMGF) reports an 8% Y/Y increase in gold production to 551,000 oz and a 52% increase in copper production to 38,000 tonnes during the December quarter, driven by increased production at the Cadia, Telfer and Red Chris operations, partially offset by lower production at the Lihir and Gosowong mines.

Lihir operation's transition to a biannual shutdown strategy in 1H 2020 had an adverse impact on gold production owing to the extended shutdown duration. Lihir’s production was also impacted by lower than expected old grades.

AISC for the quarter was down sequentially to A$859/oz.

For the full 2020, Newcrest’s gold and copper production has remained unchanged at between 2.3M - 2.5M ounces of gold, and between 130,000 tonnes and 145,000 tonnes of copper, at AISC of between A$1,835/oz and A$1,965/oz.