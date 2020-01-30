Hess offers entry point for investors after big drop, analysts say

Hess (HES -0.7% ) extends weakness over the last two weeks including yesterday's 7% drop, but Scotiabank thinks shares are now oversold and upgrades to Sector Outperform from Sector Underperform with a $79 price target.

Hess is one of few energy firms with a shareholder base that includes a chunk of momentum and growth investors, and the stock offers more upside potential than downside risk, says Scotiabank's Paul Cheng.

Morgan Stanley also says yesterday's selloff is overdone, saying Hess' breakeven oil price is set to fall as Guyana ramps and that the structural shift toward the lower end of the cost curve will support resilient free cash flow.

Stanley analyst Devin McDermott maintains his Overweight rating and raises his stock price target to $82 from $79, primarily reflecting additional Guyana resources.

Hess' Seeking Alpha Authors' Rating is Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.