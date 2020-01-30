Fortescue registers record shipments, invests in new energy infrastructure

Fortescue (OTCQX:FSUMF) shipped 46.4M tonnes of ore during the Dec quarter, up 9.2% Y/Y; the company slightly upgraded its full-year forecast for iron ore shipments to the upper end of its prior range of 170M - 175M tonnes.

The ramp-up in shipments helped Fortescue cash in on higher iron ore prices after a tailings dam disaster in Brazil curtailed global supply.

Average price Fortescue received for its iron ore rose 58% to $76 per dry metric ton.

Cash production costs came in at $12.54 per wet metric tonnes, below $13.02 last year.

Fortescue lowered its forecast for full-year costs to $12.75 - $13.25 from $13.25 - $13.75 previously.

In a separate statement, the company said it was investing $450M to provide low-cost power to its mine sites in Pilbara.