Exxon Mobil Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 31st, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.45 (-68.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.58B (-10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, XOM has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors: Exxon Mobil: Slowly Moving Towards Its Growth Strategy