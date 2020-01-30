Chevron Q4 2019 Earnings Preview
Jan. 30, 2020
- Chevron (NYSE:CVX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Friday, January 31st, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.46 (-25.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $38.98B (-8.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CVX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward.