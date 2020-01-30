Enterprise Products to complete part of Wink-to-Webster system by year-end

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD -2.5% ) says it will own a 29% undivided joint interest in the Wink-to-Webster crude pipeline system, and expects construction on the segment to Webster, Tex., to be completed by the end of 2020.

"I don't expect more than 200K-300K bbl/day to flow until the Webster leg is complete," co-CEO Jim Teague said during today's earnings conference call.

The company also said its Midland-to-ECHO 3 pipeline, which will be a part of the Wink-to-Webster system, should begin service in this year's Q3.

The Wink-to-Webster Pipeline System is expected to transport more than 1M bbl/day of crude oil and condensate from the Permian Basin to the U.S. Gulf Coast; it is a joint venture between affiliates of Exxon Mobil, Plains All American Pipeline, MPLX and others.