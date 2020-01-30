Caledonia increases 2019 earning guidance on higher output, strong prices

Caledonia Mining jumps (CMCL +16.4% ) as it expects 2019 earnings be substantially higher than market expectations, and forecasts adjusted earnings a share of between $1.55 and $1.75, compared with the company's initial guidance of $0.86 and $1.17.

"I am delighted by the excellent performance of the Blanket mine, particularly in the latter stages of 2019, which, combined with the strength of the gold price, has resulted in us comfortably exceeding expectations." commented Caledonia CEO Steve Curtis.

Caledonia will publish its 2019 results on March 20.