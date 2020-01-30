What to watch in Amazon's Q4 report

Amazon (AMZN +0.4% ) will report Q4 results after the bell, and the Street expects $86.09B in revenue and $3.98 EPS. Analysts have predicted upside revenue on the aggressive one-day shipping rollout, but the push could also come with margin pressure.

Segment revenue estimates: North America, $52.67B; International, $23.45B; AWS, $9.81B.

Business revenue estimates: Online Stores, $45.69B; Physical Stores, $4.41B; Third-Party Seller Services, $16.58B; Subscription Services, $5.18B; Other, $4.62B.

Operating income estimates: Total, $2.7B; North America, $1.50B; International, -$890.8M; AWS, $2.45B.

Note that Benchmark predicted Amazon would miss operating income estimates through 2020 due to the one-day shipping costs.

Analysts expect the Q1 outlook to include $71.63B in revenue and $4.04B in operating income.

JEDI contract: The company could comment on its legal fight against Microsoft winning the coveted Pentagon cloud contract.