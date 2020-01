Amgen beats Q4 views, shares down 3% after hours on soft earnings guidance

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Q4 results:

Revenues: $6,197M (-0.5%); product sales: $5,881 (-2.0%).

Key product sales: Enbrel: $1,346M (+2.4%); Neulasta: $665M (-43.1%); Prolia: $752M (+14.8%); Xgeva: $489M (+7.2%); Repatha: $200M (+25.9%); Aimovig: $98M (+3.2%); Evenity: $85M.

Net income: $1,703M (-11.7%); non-GAAP net income: $2,174M (-0.5%); EPS: $2.85 (-5.3%); non-GAAP EPS: $3.64 (+6.4%).

Cash flow ops: $2,514M (-21.3%).

2020 guidance: Revenues: $25.0B - 25.6B from $22.8B - 23.0B (consensus: $25.5B); EPS: $10.85 - 11.65 from $12.50 - 12.80; non-GAAP EPS: $14.85 - 15.60 from $14.20 - 14.45 (consensus: $16.14).

Amgen EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue