Shell status quo on reserves would put it out of business in eight years

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -4.2% ) has just eight years of production left in its oil and gas reserves after falling for the sixth year in a row in 2019, according to a Reuters analysis.

The company's reserve life last increased in 2013 to just below 12 years, but it has been on a downward trend ever since and hit 7.9 years last year.

The reserve life of several of global oil and gas producers, including BP and Total, has dropped in recent years, but Shell's is now significantly below the industry average in 2018 of ~11 years, Reuters says.

After the 2014 oil price crash, companies began to shift their focus to profitability, leading many to sell assets to raise capital, which in turn led to a decline in reserves.

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden said today during the company's post-earnings call that the decline in reserve life "doesn't represent the truly integrated and diverse portfolio we have or our focus of value over volume."