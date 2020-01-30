SEC, others propose changes to 'covered fund' restrictions for banks

Five federal financial regulatory agencies are seeking public comment on a proposal to ease the Volcker Rule's general prohibition on banking institutions from investing in or sponsoring hedge funds or private equity funds, known as "covered funds."

One change would permit banks to extend financing to startups and small- and medium-sized businesses through qualifying venture capital funds.

It also proposes excluding credit funds.

Comments will be accepted until April 1, 2020.

The SEC says the changes are faithful to the Volcker Rule's aim to restrict high-risk, speculative trading, and investment activity and its directive to preserve customer-oriented lending and financial services that are vital to capital formation and efficient functioning of markets.

"I believe that the proposed amendments could, if adopted, facilitate capital formation, improve competition and market efficiency along a number of dimensions, and do so without increasing risks to investors," said Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton.

Besides the SEC, the other agencies putting forth the proposal are the Federal Reserve, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.

Previously: Volcker revamp to ease venture-fund curbs on banks - Bloomberg (Jan. 27)

ETFs: KRE, KBE, IAT, KBWB, DPST, QABA, KBWR, WDRW, FTXO, BNKD, BNKU, BNKO, KNAB, BNKZ