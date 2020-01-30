Enbridge defends Mainline capacity sales plan

Enbridge (ENB -0.1% ) says its proposal to sell nearly all capacity on the Mainline oil network via long-term contracts is fair to shippers of all types and would benefit the western Canadian industry, pushing back against criticism from Canadian Natural Resources and others.

"We went to great lengths in this proposal to make sure every producer, no matter how big or small, had an option to be involved," CEO Al Monaco told a CIBC investor conference in Banff, Alberta.

Enbridge's plans to allow shippers to book 90% of space under contracts rather than continue to ration space on a monthly basis will result in improved netback pricing for shippers and better link Alberta's oil with U.S. refiners and export channels, Monaco said.