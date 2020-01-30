New Apple Maps launches in the U.S.

Apple (AAPL -0.8% ) rolls out its redesigned Maps for U.S. users.

The tech giant announced in 2018 that it would rebuild Maps using data collected from its own sensor-equipped vans and anonymous iPhone users to better compete with Google Maps.

Features in the new Maps include Look Around (high-res 3D views of major cities, competes with Street View), Collections (sharable lists of favorite places), Share ETA, Flight status, Flyover (immersive 3D views of major metro areas), and real-time transit data in select locations.

Note that some of the features had a soft launch with the iOS 13 update.

Apple says the new Maps will roll out across Europe in the coming months.