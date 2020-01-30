Stifel moves up 5.9% after strong 2020 guidance

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) jumps 5.9% after the firm's guidance for 2020 revenue and implied EPS exceeds consensus.

Sees 2020 revenue of $3.50B-$3.70B vs. consensus of $3.38B, and up from FY2019 actual revenue of $3.34B.

Sees 2020 net interest income of $590M-$605M.

Though initial feedback indicated that some investors were skeptical of the NII guidance, "management did a good job of unpacking the component pieces on the conference call," Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak wrote in a note.

Points to $2B-$3B bank growth, roll-off of higher-cost CDs, and remixing into loans from securities.

He figures the company's 2020 outlook translates to ~$6.70 EPS at midpoint (consensus is $6.34); Chubak lifts his 2020 EPS estimate to $6.86 from $6.31 and 2021 estimate to $7.33 from $6.57; consensus $7.06.

Boosts price target to $82 from $73; rates SF Outperform.

Contrasts with Neutral Quant rating; agrees with Sell-Side average rating of Bullish (2 Very Bullish, 2 Bullish, 2 Neutral).

Previously: Stifel Financial EPS beats by $0.27, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)