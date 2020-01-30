Resolute Forest says big Q4 loss reflects bottom-of-cycle conditions

Resolute Forest Products (RFP -10.9% ) shares are chopped to multiyear lows after reporting a wider than expected Q4 loss and a 28% decline in revenues to $668M from $932M in the year-ago quarter.

Resolute CEO Yves Laflamme says the results reflect bottom-of-the-cycle conditions in market pulp, ongoing pricing pressures in paper grades and the slow pricing recovery in lumber.

The company says its average transaction price in market pulp is more than $200/metric ton below its peak roughly a year ago, but it believes the cycle reached bottom in Q4.