U.S. crude oil slumps near six-month low on virus fears

Crude oil futures fell more than 2% amid growing worries over the potential economic impact from the continued spread of the coronavirus.

WTI March crude (NYSEARCA:USO) settled -2.2% to $52.14/bbl, the lowest for a front-month contract since Aug. 7, while Brent closed -2.5% to $58.29/bbl, the lowest front-month Brent contract since Oct. 8.

"Alarm bells are going off in global markets after the World Health Organization is saying they deeply regret calling the outbreak of the coronavirus moderate... raising fears that the virus is much worse than official Chinese channels are telling us," says Price Futures analyst Phil Flynn.

"Assessing demand destruction in real time is difficult, and the market has clearly adopted a sell first, ask questions later approach to the coronavirus," RBC Capital says.

