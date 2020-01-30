Amazon +9.8% after Q4 smashes expectations

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) +9.8% reports Q4 results that beat revenue estimates by $1.35B and EPS by $2.51. For Q1, the tech giant expects $69-73B in net sales (consensus: $71.63B) and $3-4.2B in operating income (consensus: $4.04).

Segment revenue breakdown: North America, $53.7B (consensus: $52.67B); International, $23.8B (consensus: $23.45B); AWS, $9.95B (consensus: $9.81B).

Business revenue: Online Stores, $45.7B (consensus: $45.69B); Physical Stores, $4.4B (consensus: $4.41B); Third-Party Seller Services, $17.4B (consensus: $16.58B); Subscription Services, $5.2B (consensus: $5.18B); Other, $4.8B (consensus: $4.62B).

Operating income totaled $3.88B compared to the $2.7B consensus.

Segment operating income: North America, $1.9B (consensus: $1.50B); International, -$617M (consensus: -$890.8M); AWS, $2.6B (consensus: $2.45B).

