Credit Acceptance consumer loan unit volume falls in Q4

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) Q4 adjusted EPS of $9.22 beats the consensus estimate of $8.91 and increased from $7.85 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 Consumer Loan unit volume of 78,017 fell 5.3% Y/Y; active dealers of 9,255 rose 4.7% Y/Y and average volume per active dealer of 88.4 declined 9.7%.

Q4 adjusted return on capital of 12.8% vs. 12.9% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 cost of capital fell to 5.8% vs. 6.4%.

Q4 economic profit of $116.9M rose 25% Y/Y.

Q4 GAAP provision for credit losses of $21.0M rose from $14.9M in Q3 and $13.6M in Q4 2018.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

