Levi Strauss edges higher after earnings

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reports revenue fell 2% to $1.569B on a reported basis and was nearly flat after F/X swings were factored out. Growth was broad-based by region, channel and category

The company notes revenue was negatively impacted by the lack of a Black Friday benefit and the acquisition of a South American distributor.

Levi's gross margin rate increased 130 basis points during the quarter excluding the currency headwind.

Operating income was up 2% to $132M.

Looking ahead, Levi Strauss sees FY20 revenue growth of 7% at constant currency and EPS $1.18 to $1.22 vs. $1.17 consensus. A $100M stock buyback was also set.

Shares of LEVI are up 0.25% in AH trading.

