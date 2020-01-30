Western Digital +5% after upside Q3 outlook

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) +5.3% reports Q2 results that beat on earnings and met on revenue. The Q3 forecast includes $4.1-4.3B in revenue (consensus: $4.06B), gross margin of 28.5-29.5%; $740-760M in operating expenses, and $0.85-1.05 EPS (consensus: $0.71).

Q2 revenue breakdown: Client Devices, $1.8B; Client Solutions, $948M; Data Center Devices & Solutions, $1.5B.

Gross margin was 25.9%, down 540 bps Y/Y and up 110 bps Q/Q.

Operating expenses totaled $765M, +4% Y/Y but flat sequentially.

Cash from operations totaled $257M, and the company ended the quarter with $3.1B in cash and equivalents.

Flash outlook: WDC now expects an accelerated recovery for its flash gross margins in H1 with continued improvement through the year.

Earnings call starts at 5 PM with a webcast here.

Press release / Presentation