Stocks rebound to end higher as WHO refrains from travel restriction

The major averages ended higher, reversing losses held for most of the day that had stemmed from concerns around the coronavirus.

Stocks turned around after the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency but did not recommend restrictions on international trade and travel.

Earlier in the day, the U.S. government reported Q4 gross domestic product rose at an annualized rate of 2.1% from the prior quarter, matching economists' forecasts.

Airline stocks including American and United closed more than 3% higher, and casino firms Las Vegas Sands and Wynn Resorts each ended up more than 2%.

Among the S&P sectors, the financials (+1.3%), consumer staples (+1.1%), utilities (+0.9%) and energy (+0.9%) groups outperformed, while health care (-0.8%) and communication services (-0.8%) lagged.

U.S. Treasury prices ended modestly higher, sending the two-year yield 3 bps lower to 1.39% and the 10-year yield down 4 bps to 1.56%.

U.S. WTI March crude closed -2.2% to $52.14/bbl, lowest in nearly six months.