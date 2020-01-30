Visa -1.4% as fiscal Q1 underwhelms

Visa (NYSE:V) falls 1.4% in after-hours trading after fiscal Q1 EPS of $1.46 misses the consensus estimate by a penny.

Compares with $1.30 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 net revenue of $6.05B, up 10% Y/Y and down 1.4% Q/Q, trails the $6.08B consensus

Board authorizes a new $9.5B share repurchase program.

Reaffirms fiscal 2020 guidance (all on adjusted constant dollar basis) for annual net revenue growth in low double-digits; annual operating expense growth in mid-to-high single-digits; and annual diluted class A common stocks EPS growth in mid-teens.

Q1 total operating expenses of $2.04B increased 15% Y/Y.

Payments volume for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 rose 8% Y/Y in constant dollars, cross-border volume increased 9%, and processed transactions were up 11%.

Q1 Visa credit and debt total volume of $3.08T increased 3.4% from $2.98T in Q4 2019.

Conference call at 5:00 PM ET.

