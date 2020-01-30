EA -2.4% after Q3 bookings beat

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) has slipped 2.4% postmarket after posting its fiscal Q3 results, where holiday bookings came in ahead of expectations but the company guided light for the current quarter and fiscal year.

“Over the last twelve months, we have delivered record live services revenue, live services net bookings and operating cash flow,” says COO/CFO Blake Jorgensen, suggesting a broad model has reduced dependence on individual game titles. "We expect live services to continue to drive growth in fiscal 2021 and for growth to accelerate in fiscal 2022, led by a new Battlefield.”

Net income rose 24% to $1.59B, on bookings that rose 23% to $1.98B. Digital net bookings for the trailing 12 months rose 15% Y/Y, to $4.128B (making up 77% of total net bookings).

Net cash from operations was $1.104B; it hit a record $1.898B for the trailing 12 months.

For Q4, it's guiding to bookings of $1.152B, light of expectations for $1.2B, and net income of $308M.

For the full year, it's forecasting bookings of $5.15B (vs. consensus for $5.2B) and net income of $2.93B.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release