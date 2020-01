IBM says Ginni Rometty is stepping down as CEO, and the company has elected Arvind Krishna to the post.

The move is effective April 6.

Krishna is currently senior VP for Cloud and Cognitive Software.

Alongside the move, Red Hat chief James Whitehurst has been elected IBM president, also effective April 6.

Rometty will continue as executive chairman through the end of the year, at which point she will retire after a 40-year career at Big Blue.