Earthstone Energy names Anderson as CEO, Lodzinski as Executive Chairman

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) says current President Robert Anderson will be appointed President and CEO, and current Chairman and CEO Frank Lodzinski will become Executive Chairman, effective on April 1.

Anderson has been Earthstone's President since April 2018 after serving as Executive VP, Corporate Development and Engineering from December 2014, when came to the company from Oak Valley Resources.

Lodzinski became CEO in December 2014 as spending tow years as President and CEO of Oak Valley Resources until the company was acquired by Earthstone; previously, he was Chairman, President and CEO of GeoResources during 2007-12.