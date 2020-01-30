Proofpoint reports beats, upside revenue outlook

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) +0.6% reports Q4 beats with 23% Y/Y revenue growth. Subscription revenue totaled $240.4M, and Hardware and services brought in $3.1M.

Q4 billings totaled $347.2M compared to the $341.8M consensus.

Adjusted gross margin came in at 80%, above the 79% consensus.

Operating cash flow totaled $76.4M with FCF of $65.1M.

Q1 outlook has revenue of $246-248M (consensus: $244.2M), 79% non-GAAP gross margin, and $0.25-0.29 EPS.

For FY20, ProofPoint sees revenue of $1.06-1.07B (consensus: $1.06B), capex of $93.5M, adjusted gross margin of 80%, and EPS of $1.42-1.48.

Press release.