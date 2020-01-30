Arthur J. Gallagher Q4 beats; sees momentum continuing

Arthur J. Gallagher (NYSE:AJG) Q4 adjusted EPS of 58 cents beats the average analyst estimate of 52 cents and increases from 53 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Chairman, President, and CEO J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr. expects 2019's momentum to continue this year.

"Almost without exception, property & casualty rates around the world are firm and continue to trend higher in most lines and geographies," he said.

AJG rises 0.8% in after-hours trading.

Q4 brokerage segment adjusted revenue of $1.18B rose 18% Y/Y with organic revenue of $1.02B, up 6.1%.

Q4 brokerage segment net earnings margin of 10.0% vs. 8.4% in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 risk management segment adjusted revenue before reimbursements of $214.5M rose 7% Y/Y, with organic revenue of $210.6M up 4.7%.

