Open Text +2% on beats, restructuring plan

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) +2% reports Q2 beats and announces a restructuring plan that will impact the global workforce and consolidate real estate to streamline operations.

OTEX expects $26-34M in costs related to the restructuring activities, which should be completed by the end of FY21.

The company expects annualized cost savings of $37-41M.

OpenText also announces the completion of its Carbonite acquisition.

Q2 revenue breakdown: Cloud services and subscriptions, $248.3M (+13% Y/Y); Customer support, $315.5M (+2%); License, $138.1M (+4%); Professional and other, $69.6M (-5%).

