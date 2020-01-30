Beazer Homes Q1 net new order rise 28% Y/Y

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) fiscal Q1 net income of $2.8M, or 9 cents per share, beats the average analyst estimate of 7 cents, and fell from $7.3M, or 23 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

BZH rises 1.2% in after-hours trading.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended Dec. 31, 2019 of $29.4M increased from $26.8M a year ago; last twelve months EBITDA of $182.7M slipped from $203.1M.

Q1 total revenue of $417.8M exceeds the $409.3M consensus estimate and increased from $402.0M a year earlier.

Q1 net new home orders of 1,251 rose 28% Y/Y and average active community count of 168 increased by 5.2%

Q1 cancellation rate of 14.9% fell from 19.8% a year ago.

Q1 total home closings of 1,112 rose 2.7%; average selling price from closing was $375.4K, up 1.4% Y/Y.

Q1 homebuilding revenue of $417.4M rose 4.1% while homebuilding gross margin of 15.1%, unchanged from a year ago.

Backlog as of Dec. 31, 2019 was 1,847 units, up 21% Y/Y; dollar value in backlog of $732.1M rose 23%; average selling price in backlog was $396.4K, up 1.9%.

