Apartment Investment 2020 guidance midpoint matches consensus

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) sees 2020 pro forma FFO per share of $2.62-$2.72.

Compares with consensus of $2.67.

Sees 2020 same-store net operating income up 3.2%-4.6%.

Sees Q1 adjusted FFO per share of 58 cents-62 cents vs. consensus of 65 cents.

Q4 pro forma FFO per share of 65 cents matches consensus and increased from 62 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 total revenue of $230.0M fell from $232.0M in the year-ago quarter; exceeds average analyst estimate of $227.4M.

Conference call on Jan. 31 at 1:00 PM ET.

Previously: Apartment Investment FFO in-line, beats on revenue (Jan. 30)