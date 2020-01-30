Digi -1.4% amid light revenue guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is down 1.4% postmarket after its fiscal Q1 earnings topped analyst expectations but current-quarter revenue guidance was short.

Revenue was flat at $62.3M - though one segment gained from the acquisition of Opengear in mid-December - and net income eipped about 4%, to $4.7M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose 3.9%, though, to $6.4M.

Revenue breakout: IoT Product and Services, $54.6M (up 2.5%); IoT Solutions, $7.7M (down 14.6%).

For fiscal Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $72M-$78M (light of consensus for $81.8M), EBITDA of $11M-$13M, and EPS of $0.29-$0.33 (vs. consensus for $0.30).

For the full year, it's reiterating guidance for revenue of $310M-$325M (vs. consensus for $316.8M), EBITDA of $45M-$50M and EPS of $1.14-$1.27 (vs. consensus for $1.19).

