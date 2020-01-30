HC2 to sell most of Global Marine Group for $250M

HC2 Holdings (NYSE:HCHC) +8.4% after-hours after agreeing to sell Global Marine Group, excluding the previously announced sale of the joint venture with Huawei Marine Networks, to J.F. Lehman & Company for $250M.

Combined with the HMN deal, the total valuation for HC2's Marine Services segment (73% owned by HC2) would total $390M.

HC2 says the sale of Global Marine will be a significant initial step in its plan to de-lever, allowing to to redeem much of the company's 11.5% senior secured notes due 2021.